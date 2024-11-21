Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 24 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is preparing to launch its fourth Falcon 9 rocket since Sunday with a mission carrying the company’s latest batch of Starlink internet satellites.

Liftoff of the Starlink 6-66 mission pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is scheduled for 11:07 a.m. EST (1607 UTC) on Thursday. Space Force meteorologists give the rocket a 90 percent chance of good weather for launch, with liftoff winds being the only concern at the launch site. They also listed recovery weather in the booster landing zone as a low to moderate risk.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

The launch comes days after SpaceX’s largely successful Starlink Flight 6 mission on Tuesday, which showcased the first daytime splashdown of its Ship upper stage.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster for this mission, with the tail number B1069, is launching for a 20th time. It previously supported the launches of CRS-24, OneWeb 15 and 15 previous Starlink flights.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, the first stage booster will land on the SpaceX droneship, ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas.’ If successful, it will be the 86th booster landing on ASOG and the 372nd booster landing to date.

On Monday, Kiko Dontchev, SpaceX’s vice president of launch, noted that there were 21 more launches on the company’s launch manifest that it wanted to complete before the end of the year.

If SpaceX is able to notch all of them before the end of the year, it will close out 2024 with 136 orbital launches. Two of this year’s launches were Falcon Heavy rockets. The Falcon 9 has had a single failure this year on the Starlink 9-3 mission which suffered an upper stage issue.