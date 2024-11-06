SpaceX scrubs Starlink 6-77 mission launch for a second time

Update Nov. 6, 2:56 p.m. EST: SpaceX pushed the planned T-0 liftoff time to the end of the launch window.

Update Nov. 6, 7:17 p.m. EST: SpaceX scrubbed the mission more than 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

For a second time this week, SpaceX scrubbed the latest launch of its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The company didn’t state a reason this time around, but simply said that they were “standing down” and instead “targeting Thursday” for the next launch attempt.

A helium-related ground system issue forced a scrub of the Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday, with just two minutes and 36 seconds left on the countdown clock. The launch was rescheduled for Tuesday after Monday’s launch of the CRS-31 space station resupply mission, but was then delayed another day without explanation from SpaceX.

SpaceX is now targeting a liftoff from pad 40 on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 3:13 p.m. EST (1813 UTC). Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

Coming into the Wednesday launch opportunity, the 45th Weather Squadron forecast just a 30 percent chance of favorable weather at liftoff. Concerns include cumulus clouds, thick clouds and liftoff winds, which are predicted to fall between 19 and 27 miles per hour.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, tail number B1085 in the SpaceX fleet, will launch for a third time. It previously supported the Crew-9 astronaut mission to the International Space Station and Starlink 10-5.

The SpaceX droneship, ‘Just Read the Instructions,’ is on tap to support this mission, stationed in the Atlantic west of the Bahamas. If all goes according to plan, this will mark the 96th booster landing for JRTI and the 362nd booster landing to date.