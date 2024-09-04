Poor recovery weather causes SpaceX to scrub the launch of 21 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

Update 12:30 p.m. EDT: SpaceX scrubbed the mission due to poor weather in the booster recovery zone.

SpaceX is targeting Thursday morning for the 85th launch Falcon 9 rocket so far in 2024. The mission, dubbed Starlink 8-11, will add another 21 Starlink satellites to the company’s megaconstellation. It was delayed a day due to poor weather in the recovery zone on Wednesday.

If successful, this launch will mark the 7,000th Starlink satellite launched to date, according to statistics compiled by Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer and expert orbital tracker. Liftoff from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is set for 8:35 a.m. EDT (1235 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

According to the 45th Weather Squadron, there’s a 70 percent chance of favorable weather at liftoff. Watch items for the mission include the presence of cumulus and anvil clouds.

“Another wet day is expected as deep tropical moisture pools across the Florida Peninsula south of a lingering trough. This pattern will continue above normal rain chances for the state through the week,” meteorologists wrote. “With south to southeast flow, scattered morning showers with isolated thunderstorms are expected across the coastal waters during the initial launch window.

“Late in the window, the sea breeze may begin to generate showers and storms along the Space Coast.”

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, tail number B1077 in the SpaceX fleet will launch for a 15th time on this mission. It previously supported the launches of the Crew-5 and CRS-28 Dragon missions to the International Space Station; the NG-20 Cygnus flight to the orbiting outpost; and eight Starlink missions.

About 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1077 will land on the SpaceX droneship, ‘Just Read the Instructions,’ and the recovery vessel, ‘Bob,’ will be used to scoop the payload fairing halves out of the Atlantic Ocean. If successful, this will be the 91st landing JRTI and the 344th booster landing to date.

Among the 21 Starlink satellites onboard the rocket are 13 that include Direct to Cell capabilities. It will bring the total number of DTC Starlink satellites up to 194 launched to date.

Weather, weather go away

The mission comes as SpaceX and the Polaris Program continue tracking the weather outlook to see if they can find a window of good enough weather to support the Polaris Dawn mission. At issue are the conditions around Florida during the end of the flight, when the Crew Dragon Resilience and its four-member crew would need to splashdown.

The mission lasts five full days, with splashdown set for the sixth day. Originally, the Falcon 9 supporting this launch was set to take off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at the Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

However, the flight was scuttled first due to a ground systems issue and then connected to the weather outlook. The opportunities are not infinite though.

Eventually, SpaceX will need to convert the pad at LC-39A from a Falcon 9 to a Falcon Heavy configuration, a process that takes weeks. The change over is to support the launch of NASA’s Europa Clipper mission, which was arranged by NASA’s Launch Services Program (LSP).

The launch window for Europa Clipper opens on Oct. 10.

“SpaceX continues to improve and reduce the LC-39A pad conversion processing timelines when changing configuration between Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy. LSP will utilize these improvements for the Europa Clipper mission,” said Tim Dunn, LSP Senior Launch Director, to Spaceflight Now in a statement. “The exact number of days required for the configuration change has not been finalized but it will be less than 25 days.”

SpaceX hasn’t stated if it’s considering using Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) as an alternate launch site for the Polaris Dawn mission, if they run out of time to launch before the conversion work needs to happen. It is currently scheduled to launch its first Crew Dragon mission from that pad when it sends NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov to the ISS on the Crew-9 mission no earlier than Sept. 24.