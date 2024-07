Watch live as NASA holds briefings at the Johnson Space Center in Houston on the upcoming Crew 9 mission. A SpaceX Dragon capsule is due to ferry NASA astronauts Zena Cardman, Nick Hague, and Stephanie Wilson and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov to the International Space Station in August. Meanwhile at Kennedy Space Center SpaceX is rolling out a Falcon 9 for the first launch of its workhorse rocket since an upper stage failure on July 11 suspended flights.