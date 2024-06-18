Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 20 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Station

Update 6:42 p.m. EDT: SpaceX adjusted the T-0 liftoff time of the mission.

SpaceX is set to conduct its second Falcon 9 launch of the day, following a planned missions for satellite communications company, SES, from Florida. SpaceX aims to launch another batch of its Starlink satellites, which include another 13 with direct to cell (DTC) capabilities.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California is set for 8:40 p.m. PDT (11:40 p.m. EDT, 0340 UTC). This will mark the 20th orbital launch from California in 2024 so far.



The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, tail number B1082 in the SpaceX fleet, will be launching for a fifth time. It previously supported the launches of the United States Space Force-62 (USSF-62) mission and three Starlink flights.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1082 is set to land on the SpaceX droneship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ If successful, it will make the 93rd booster landing on OCISLY and the 320th overall booster landing.

Despite an unusually long period without launches (between June 8 and June 18), SpaceX is still confident that it will hit or exceed its orbital launch goals this year.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Jon Edwards, SpaceX’s vice president of Falcon Launch Vehicles, said “We still have a good shot at 148. In fact, we may even try to do a few more this year.”