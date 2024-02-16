News from the Press Site: A roundup of the week’s space news

Join us for a roundup of the week’s space news with reporters covering the big stories. Spaceflight Now’s Will Robinson-Smith is joined by Chris Davenport of The Washington Post and Gina Sunseri of ABC News. The show goes live at 4 p.m. EST (2100 UTC).

The discussion will include stories like the launch and process of Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander, which is making its way towards the Moon; the warnings on Capitol Hill about Russia’s potential development of an anti-satellite weapon and SpaceX achieving the 300th launch of its Falcon 9 rocket with its latest Starlink mission.

Chris Davenport, The Washington Post:

• Possible Russian aggression in space

• Launch of commercial lunar lander

Gina Sunseri

• Intuitive Machines Moon-bound lander launches

• Warning of ‘national security threat’ from Russian space activity