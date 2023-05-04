SpaceX rockets past 4,000 Starlink satellites in orbit with another Falcon 9 launch

Watch a replay of our live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on the Starlink 5-6 mission at 3:31 a.m. EDT (0731 GMT) on May 4 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. Follow us on Twitter.

SpaceX surpassed more than 4,000 Starlink internet satellites in orbit with the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and another batch of 56 spacecraft Thursday from Cape Canaveral, the company’s fourth mission in less than a week.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 3:31 a.m. EDT (0731 UTC) Thursday. The predawn mission was SpaceX’s 30th launch of the year, keeping the company on a breakneck pace for nearly 100 rocket flights in 2023, up from 61 missions last year.

Thursday’s launch, numbered Starlink 5-6 in SpaceX’s mission manifest, added 56 Starlink satellites to the company’s global broadband constellation, bringing the total number of Starlink spacecraft launched to 4,340.

SpaceX currently has more than 3,900 functioning Starlink satellites in space, with roughly nearly 3,400 operational and more than 400 moving into their operational orbits, according to a tabulation by Jonathan McDowell, an expert tracker of spaceflight activity and an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

McDowell’s statistics show that, for the first time, SpaceX has more than 4,000 Starlink satellites flying in orbit, including the 56 new spacecraft on Thursday’s mission. The rest of the Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX have been decommissioned and de-orbited after their missions were completed, or after technical malfunctions.

Thursday’s mission continued deploying SpaceX’s older-generation Starlink V1.5 satellites, after two launches earlier this year started placing a new generation of Starlink satellites in orbit. The new satellites, known as the Starlink V2 Mini design, are larger and offer four times the broadband capacity of the older-design satellites.

The first 21 Starlink V2 Mini satellites launched Feb. 27 on a Falcon 9 rocket, but some of the satellites ran into problems after arriving in space. A few spacecraft in the first batch of Starlink V2 Mini satellites were de-orbited, and SpaceX has held back others from entering operational service. Some of the Starlink V2 Minis appear to be maneuvering to different positions in the Starlink constellation, presumably to begin commercial internet service, according to McDowell’s website.

The new Starlink V2 Minis carry upgraded phase array antennas and a more efficient, higher-thrust argon-fueled electric propulsion system. They also have two solar arrays, compared to a single extendable solar panel on each Starlink V1.5 spacecraft.

The Starlink V1.5 satellites on Thursday’s Starlink 5-6 mission are similar to the Starlink spacecraft SpaceX has launched over the last few years, but they headed into an orbital plane that is, at least in regulatory terms, part of SpaceX’s second-generation, or Gen2, network.

SpaceX began launching satellites into the Gen2 network in December, beginning the population of new orbital planes with older-design satellites until the larger Starlink spacecraft design is ready to take over entirely.

The Starlink V2 Mini satellites that SpaceX started launching in February represent an intermediate step between the smaller Starlink V1.5 spacecraft and the even larger full-size Starlink V2s, which SpaceX plans to deploy in orbit using the company’s new Starship mega-rocket.

The Starlink V2s will be capable of transmitting signals directly to cell phones. But with the Starship rocket still in its test flight phase, SpaceX began launching the Gen2 satellites on Falcon 9 rockets and developed the V2 Minis to fit on the company’s existing launch vehicles.

The Starship has nearly 10 times the payload lift capability of a Falcon 9 rocket, with greater volume for satellites, too.

The Federal Communications granted SpaceX approval Dec. 1 to launch up to 7,500 of its planned 29,988-spacecraft Starlink Gen2 constellation, which will spread out into slightly different orbits than the original Starlink fleet. The regulatory agency deferred a decision on the remaining satellites SpaceX proposed for Gen2.