Watch live views from Kennedy Space Center as Hurricane Ian impacts Florida

Watch live views from our cameras at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida as Hurricane Ian brings heavy rain and gusty winds to the Space Coast. NASA moved the Artemis 1 moon rocket back inside the Vehicle Assembly Building on Tuesday.
SFN Live
