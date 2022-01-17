Live coverage: SpaceX plans prime time launch of Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday night

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will launch SpaceX’s next batch of 49 Starlink broadband satellites. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

Keeping up a rapid-fire launch cadence to begin 2022, SpaceX is gearing up to launch another Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday night from Kennedy Space Center in Florida with 49 Starlink internet satellites.

Liftoff from pad 39A is set for 7:04 p.m. EST Tuesday (0004 GMT Wednesday) to kick off a 15-minute launch sequence before deploying the 49 flat-panel Starlink satellites into orbit.

SpaceX delayed the launch from Monday night to wait for better conditions in the booster recovery zone in the Atlantic Ocean.

The 229-foot-tall Falcon 9 rocket will head southeast from Kennedy Space Center to deploy the Starlink payloads into an orbit inclined 53.2 degrees to the equator. The mission will aim to release the Starlink satellites at T+plus 15 minutes, 32 seconds, into an orbit ranging in altitude between 130 miles and 210 miles (210 by 339 kilometers).

This mission, designated Starlink 4-6, is SpaceX’s third Falcon 9 launch of the year. The first stage booster, tail number B1060, will be making its 10th trip to space and back.

SpaceX’s drone ship “A Shortfall of Gravitas” is on station in the Atlantic Ocean north of the Bahamas for landing of the first stage booster.

ROCKET: Falcon 9 (B1060.10)

PAYLOAD: 49 Starlink satelllites (Starlink 4-6)

LAUNCH SITE: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

LAUNCH DATE: Jan. 18, 2022

LAUNCH TIME: 7:04 p.m. EST (0004 GMT on Jan. 19)

WEATHER FORECAST: Greater than 90% chance of acceptable weather

BOOSTER RECOVERY: “A Shortfall of Gravitas” drone ship north of the Bahamas

LAUNCH AZIMUTH: Southeast

TARGET ORBIT: 210 miles by 130 miles (339 kilometers by 210 kilometers), 53.2 degrees inclination

LAUNCH TIMELINE:

T+00:00: Liftoff

T+01:12: Maximum aerodynamic pressure (Max-Q)

T+02:32: First stage main engine cutoff (MECO)

T+02:35: Stage separation

T+02:42: Second stage engine ignition

T+02:52: Fairing jettison

T+06:47: First stage entry burn ignition (three engines)

T+07:07: First stage entry burn cutoff

T+08:25: First stage landing burn ignition (one engine)

T+08:47: First stage landing

T+08:50: Second stage engine cutoff (SECO 1)

T+15:32: Starlink satellite separation

