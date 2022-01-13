Live coverage: Virgin Orbit’s air-launched rocket to deploy seven smallsats in orbit

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Virgin Orbit LauncherOne rocket. The air-launched rocket will climb into orbit with seven small satellites after release from a Boeing 747 carrier aircraft southwest of Los Angeles. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Virgin’s live webcast begins at 12:30 p.m. PST (3:30 p.m. EST; 2030 GMT).
Virgin Orbit Webcast
