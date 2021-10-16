Live coverage: NASA’s Lucy asteroid mission ready to launch on Atlas 5 rocket

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of an Atlas 5 rocket with NASA’s Lucy mission, a robotic explorer to study the Trojan asteroids in the outer solar system. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

Our Live Launch Show NASA TV

Our live launch show begins at 4:30 a.m. EDT (0830 GMT) Saturday, Oct. 16. NASA TV’s live launch broadcast begins at 5 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT).