Live coverage: Atlas 5 rocket rolls out to launch pad with NASA’s Lucy mission

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of an Atlas 5 rocket with NASA’s Lucy mission, a robotic explorer to study the Trojan asteroids in the outer solar system. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

Watch Atlas 5 roll to the launch pad NASA TV

NASA TV’s live launch broadcast begins at 5 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT) Saturday, Oct. 16. Live views of the Atlas 5 rocket’s rollout to the launch pad will also be available on this page at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Thursday, Oct. 14.