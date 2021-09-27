Launch timeline for Atlas 5’s mission with Landsat 9

A United Launch Atlas 5 rocket is set for launch with the Landsat 9 satellite, a joint project between NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey, and four small CubeSat rideshare payloads.

The 194-foot-tall (59-meter) rocket, propelled by an RD-180 main engine, is set for liftoff during a 30-minute launch window Monday that opens at 11:12 a.m. PDT (2:12 p.m. EDT; 1812 GMT).

The Landsat 9 mission will be the 88th flight of an Atlas 5 rocket, and the second Atlas 5 launch of 2021.

The Atlas 5 rocket will lift off from Space Launch Complex 3-East at Vandenberg Air Force Base, flying in the “401” configuration with no solid rocket boosters and a four-meter-diameter payload fairing.

T+0:00:01.1: Liftoff

T+0:01:19.6: Mach 1

T+0:01:27.2: Max-Q

T+0:04:02.7: Booster Engine Cutoff

T+0:04:08.7: Stage Separation

T+0:04:18.6: Centaur Ignition 1

T+0:04:26.7: Payload Fairing Jettison

T+0:16:30.3: Centaur Cutoff 1

T+1:20:40.4: Landsat 9 Separation

T+1:50:43.2: Centaur Ignition 2

T+2:10:53.5: Centaur Ignition 3

T+2:14:05.3: Begin CubeSat Deployments

T+2:57:44.1: Centaur Ignition 4

