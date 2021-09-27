Launch timeline for Atlas 5’s mission with Landsat 9

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
A United Launch Atlas 5 rocket is set for launch with the Landsat 9 satellite, a joint project between NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey, and four small CubeSat rideshare payloads.
The 194-foot-tall (59-meter) rocket, propelled by an RD-180 main engine, is set for liftoff during a 30-minute launch window Monday that opens at 11:12 a.m. PDT (2:12 p.m. EDT; 1812 GMT).
The Landsat 9 mission will be the 88th flight of an Atlas 5 rocket, and the second Atlas 5 launch of 2021.
The Atlas 5 rocket will lift off from Space Launch Complex 3-East at Vandenberg Air Force Base, flying in the “401” configuration with no solid rocket boosters and a four-meter-diameter payload fairing.
If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.