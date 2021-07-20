Live coverage: Blue Origin launches its first crew flight to edge of space

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
Live coverage of the countdown and launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket and crew capsule from West Texas carrying company founder Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, Wally Funk, and Oliver Daemen on a 10-minute flight to suborbital space. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
Blue Origin Webcast
Post-Flight News Conference
Blue Origin’s live launch broadcast begins at 6:30 a.m. CDT (7:30 a.m. EDT; 1130 GMT) Tuesday, July 20.
