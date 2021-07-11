Live coverage: Richard Branson flies to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocketplane

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
Live coverage of the flight of Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity rocketplane carrying company founder Richard Branson and five crewmates to the edge of space. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
Virgin Galactic Webcast
Virgin Galactic’s live broadcast begins at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) Sunday, July 11.
