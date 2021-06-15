Live coverage: Minotaur 1 rocket launches from Virginia

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Northrop Grumman Minotaur 1 rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at Wallops Island, Virginia. The mission will launch three payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office. Follow us on Twitter.
A live video stream of the Minotaur 1 launch will be available on this page beginning at 6:30 a.m. EDT (1030 GMT) on Tuesday, June 15.
If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.