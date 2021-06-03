Launch timeline for SpaceX’s 22nd space station resupply mission

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will go from Cape Canaveral to low Earth orbit in less than 10 minutes Thursday with a Dragon capsule heading for the International Space Station carrying more than 7,300 pounds of supplies and experiments.

Liftoff is set for 1:29 p.m. EDT (1729 GMT) Thursday from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida

It will be the 120th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket, and SpaceX’s 17th launch of the year. Working under contract to NASA, Saturday’s launch will be the 22nd of least 29 SpaceX resupply missions to depart for the space station under two separate cargo transportation contracts.

The resupply mission, known as CRS-22 or SpaceX-22, will be the second flight of SpaceX’s new-generation Dragon cargo spacecraft, an automated, unpiloted capsule based on the new human-rated Crew Dragon spacecraft.

The illustrated timeline below outlines the launch sequence for the Falcon 9 flight with the Dragon spacecraft.

Three ignitions of the first stage engines after separation will steer the booster toward a landing on SpaceX’s drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” nearly 200 miles (about 300 kilometers) northeast of Florida’s Space Coast. Here are key times for the landing maneuvers:

T+plus 2 minutes, 43 seconds: First stage boost-back burn begins

T+plus 5 minutes, 52 seconds: First stage entry burn begins

First stage entry burn begins T+plus 7 minutes, 41 seconds: First stage landing

The first two burns will be performed using three of the Falcon 9’s nine Merlin first stage engines. The final landing burn will occur using just the center engine.

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:12: Max Q

T+0:02:26: MECO

T+0:02:30: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:37: Second Stage Ignition

T+0:08:39: SECO

T+0:11:52: Dragon Separation

T+0:12:38: Dragon Nose Cone Opens

