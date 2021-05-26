First phase of SpaceX’s Starlink network nears completion with Falcon 9 launch

The FCC last month approved SpaceX’s request to fly the rest of the company’s near-term 4,408-satellite constellation at lower altitudes than originally planned.

The updated Starlink network architecture has 1,584 satellites at 341 miles (550 kilometers) altitude and an inclination of 53 degrees. With the 60 satellites launched Wednesday, SpaceX could have 1,634 Starlink craft operating or soon to operate in that shell, assuming none of the relay stations fail.

SpaceX’s other Starlink layers include 1,584 satellites at 335 miles (540 kilometers) and an inclination of 53.2 degrees, 720 satellites at 354 miles (570 kilometers) and an inclination of 70 degrees, and 520 satellites spread into two shells at 348 miles (560 kilometers) and an inclination of 97.6 degrees.

The polar orbiting satellites, which will begin launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base later this year, will give the Starlink network complete global coverage.

SpaceX has regulatory authorization to launch 7,518 additional Starlink satellites beyond the 4,408 spacecraft covered in the recent FCC approval.

Starlink competitors, such as Viasat and representatives from Amazon’s planned Kuiper network, objected to SpaceX’s request to fly its satellites at lower altitudes. But the FCC ruled SpaceX could go ahead with its Starlink plans.

Viasat filed a motion last week with the FCC to stay its authorization for SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites to the lower-altitude orbit until a federal court rules on whether Starlink network needs an environmental review. The FCC has not ruled on Viasat’s motion, which would halt Starlink launches into the other orbital shells.

SpaceX’s newest 60 Starlink satellites, tipping the scales at about 34,400 pounds (15.6 metric tons), lifted off at 2:59 p.m. EDT (1859 GMT) Wednesday from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A 229-foot-tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 rocket rumbled off the launch pad with 1.7 million pounds of thrust from nine Merlin 1D main engines. The rocket’s guidance computer steered the launch vehicle toward the northeast from Cape Canaveral into a mostly sunny sky, beginning SpaceX’s 16th Falcon 9 launch of the year.

SpaceX has launched 16 satellite deployment missions since the start of 2021, or roughly one Falcon 9 launch every nine days. That’s a faster start to a year than for any US orbital-class rocket in history. Here’s a replay of today’s launch in Florida.https://t.co/iYLjIzzuBn pic.twitter.com/AHXlVPTwre — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) May 26, 2021

After racing through the speed of sound, the Falcon 9 shut down its nine main engines about two-and-a-half minutes after liftoff. Moments later, the cylindrical booster jettisoned to begin a controlled descent back to a SpaceX drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The first stage landed on the recovery vessel about eight-and-a-half minutes into the mission.

Wednesday’s mission used a booster from SpaceX’s inventory making its second launch. The booster, designated B1063, previously launched the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich oceanography satellite in November from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

SpaceX landed the booster back at Vandenberg after the launch last November.

The rocket stage was originally assigned to launch NASA’s DART asteroid mission this summer, but that flight has been pushed back to November due to delays in readying the spacecraft for launch. SpaceX shipped the rocket from the West Coast to Florida earlier this year to join the company’s fleet of Falcon 9 boosters at Cape Canaveral.

The payload shroud on Wednesday’s launch was also recycled from previous missions. One half of the clamshell-like fairing, which protected the 60 Starlink satellites during the first few minutes of flight through the atmosphere, previously flew on four Starlink missions. It was the first time part of a payload shroud has launched five times.

The other half of the fairing flew on two missions before Wednesday’s launch. SpaceX’s recovery team will again try to retrieve the fairing halves from the Atlantic Ocean after they parachute into the sea.

While rocket components descended toward The Atlantic, the Falcon 9 rocket’s upper stage completed two engine burns to place the 60 Starlink satellites into an orbit about 180 miles, or 290 kilometers, above Earth.

The satellites separated from the rocket about 64 minutes after liftoff to complete the mission — the 103rd consecutive successful launch for SpaceX’s Falcon rocket family, and the 100th successful flight in a row by a Falcon 9 rocket.

The 60 Starlink satellites, each weighing about 573 pounds (260 kilograms), will unfold solar panels and switch on krypton-fed ion thrusters to drive themselves into the operational Starlink network at an altitude of 341 miles over the next few months.

Sixty Starlink internet satellites have deployed from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket 180 miles above Earth south of New Zealand. This was the 103rd consecutive successful orbital launch by SpaceX, and the 100th successful flight in a row for a Falcon 9 rocket.https://t.co/iYLjIzzuBn pic.twitter.com/dYsbqC5y7C — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) May 26, 2021

Thirteen of SpaceX’s 16 satellite deployment missions this year have been primarily dedicated to launching Starlink spacecraft, but the company’s focus will shift to missions for external customers in June, when at least four Falcon 9 launches are scheduled from Florida’s Space Coast.

The next SpaceX mission is scheduled for June 3 — next Thursday — when a brand new Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule are set to blast off from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The unpiloted mission will haul several tons of cargo to the International Space Station, including two solar array wings to augment the power output of the research lab’s electrical system.

Later in the month, a Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SXM 8 radio broadcasting satellite for SiriusXM. A Falcon 9 rocket is also scheduled to blast off from Cape Canaveral on June 17 with the U.S. Space Force’s next GPS navigation satellite.

SpaceX plans to close out the month of June with the Transporter 2 mission, the company’s second Falcon 9 rideshare launch carrying numerous small satellites into orbit for U.S. and international customers.

