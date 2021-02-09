Live coverage: United Arab Emirates probe arrives in orbit around Mars

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
Live coverage of the arrival of the United Arab Emirates’ Hope orbiter at Mars. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
Dubai One Broadcast
Broadcast Without Commentary
The UAE’s live coverage of the Hope mission’s arrival at Mars begins at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).
If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.