Live coverage: SpaceX set for launch with international oceanography satellite

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. The mission will launch the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich oceanography satellite for NASA, the European Space Agency, the European Commission, Eumetsat, and NOAA. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
