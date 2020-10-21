Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The mission will launch SpaceX’s 15th batch of approximately 60 Starlink broadband satellites. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
Live coverage: SpaceX test fires Falcon 9 ahead of launch tomorrow
If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.