July 15, 2020
Live coverage: Minotaur 4 rocket on track for launch from Virginia

July 14, 2020 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Northrop Grumman Minotaur 4 rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at Wallops Island, Virginia. The mission will launch four payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office. Follow us on Twitter.

Northrop Grumman’s Minotaur 4 rocket stands on pad 0B at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport in Virginia. Credit: NRO/Northrop Grumman

A live video stream of the Minotaur 4 launch will be available on this page beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Wednesday, July 15.

