Live coverage: Minotaur 4 rocket on track for launch from Virginia

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Northrop Grumman Minotaur 4 rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at Wallops Island, Virginia. The mission will launch four payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office. Follow us on Twitter.
A live video stream of the Minotaur 4 launch will be available on this page beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Wednesday, July 15.
