January 20, 2020
Live coverage: SpaceX readies for next launch from Cape Canaveral

January 20, 2020 Stephen Clark

Live coverage of SpaceX’s next Falcon 9 rocket launch from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The mission will launch SpaceX’s fourth batch of Starlink broadband satellites. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

SpaceX’s next Falcon 9 rocket was raised vertical Monday on pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Staton in preparation for launch with SpaceX’s fourth batch of Starlink broadband satellites. Credit: Stephen Clark / Spaceflight Now

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

