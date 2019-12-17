Timeline of Soyuz launch with CSG 1 and CHEOPS

Follow the key events of the Soyuz ST-A rocket’s ascent into orbit from the Guiana Space Center with the first COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation, or CSG 1, radar observation satellite, the European Space Agency’s CHEOPS exoplanet telescope, and three CubeSats.

A listing of exact times for the flight’s major events is posted below.

Data source: Arianespace

T-0:00:03: Engines at Full Thrust

T+0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:57: Jettison Boosters

T+0:03:16: Jettison Fairing

T+0:04:47: Core Stage Separation

T+0:08:49: Soyuz/Fregat Separation

T+0:09:49: First Fregat Ignition

T+0:20:13: First Fregat Shutdown

T+0:22:43: CSG 1 Separation

T+1:00:55: Second Fregat Ignition

T+1:41:40: APAS-S Separation

T+1:52:35: Third Fregat Ignition

T+2:20:55: Fourth Fregat Ignition

T+2:24:41: CHEOPS Separation

T+3:29:15: Fifth Fregat Ignition

T+4:02:35: Sixth Fregat Ignition

T+4:10:44: Begin Separation of CubeSats

