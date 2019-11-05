Watch the static fire of the Falcon 9 being readied for Starlink mission

A Falcon 9 rocket fires its nine Merlin first stage engines at Cape Canaveral’s launch pad 40 Nov. 5, 2019, as part of a routine pre-launch test. The successful static fire clears the way for the launch of 60 Starlink satellites, currently scheduled for Nov. 11.

Video: Spaceflight Now.