Live coverage: Falcon 9 rocket test-fired at Cape Canaveral

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
Live coverage of SpaceX’s preparations for the next Falcon 9 rocket launch from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The mission will launch the Amos 17 commercial communications satellite for Spacecom Ltd. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
Check here for live updates on the progress of the Falcon 9 rocket’s static fire test at pad 40.
If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.