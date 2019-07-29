July 30, 2019
Photos: SpaceX completes resupply run to International Space Station

July 29, 2019 Stephen Clark

A SpaceX Dragon capsule packed with more than 5,000 pounds of hardware, provisions and experiments launched July 25 from Cape Canaveral and arrived at the International Space Station two days later.

The Dragon spacecraft lifted off at 6:01:56 p.m. EDT (2201:56 GMT) July 25 on top of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral’s Complex 40 launch pad.

In a further demonstration of SpaceX’s ethos of reusability, the Falcon 9 booster launched July 25 completed its second mission — following a previous cargo launch in May — and returned to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station for landing. The Dragon spacecraft made its third trip to the space station after missions in 2015 and 2017.

Items delivered by the Dragon supply ship included a new docking mechanism to support additional visiting crew and cargo vehicles at the space station, and a spacesuit for use by astronauts on future spacewalks. There was also a 3D bioprinter on-board to test technology that could lead to the manufacture of human tissue in space.

The photos below show the Falcon 9 rocket taking off from Florida’s Space Coast, followed by snapshots taken by astronauts of the Dragon capsule approaching the space station.

Credit: SpaceX
Credit: NASA/Tony Gray and Tim Powers
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: NASA/Tony Gray and Kenny Allen
Credit: NASA/Tony Gray and Kenny Allen
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: NASA/Tony Gray and Kenny Allen
Credit: NASA/Tony Gray and Kenny Allen
Credit: SpaceX
NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan (left to right) inside the space station’s cupola control station during the Dragon spacecraft’s rendezvous sequence Saturday. Credit: NASA
Credit: NASA/Nick Hague
Credit: NASA/ESA/Luca Parmitano
SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft in the grip of the space station’s Canadian-built robotic arm Saturday. Credit: NASA/Christina Koch
Credit: NASA/Nick Hague

