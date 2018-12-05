December 5, 2018
Breaking News

Video: Pre-launch briefings for SpaceX’s next space station resupply mission

December 5, 2018 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Two panels of managers and scientists presented details of SpaceX’s 16th operational resupply flight to the International Space Station on the eve of its launch aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral.

The first video clip is the pre-launch press conference with senior NASA, SpaceX and U.S. Air Force officials. The second video includes presentations on several of the science and tech demo experiments carried aboard the Dragon capsule.

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Related Articles

© 1999-2018 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!