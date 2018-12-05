Video: Pre-launch briefings for SpaceX’s next space station resupply mission

Two panels of managers and scientists presented details of SpaceX’s 16th operational resupply flight to the International Space Station on the eve of its launch aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral.

The first video clip is the pre-launch press conference with senior NASA, SpaceX and U.S. Air Force officials. The second video includes presentations on several of the science and tech demo experiments carried aboard the Dragon capsule.

