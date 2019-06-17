Photos: Falcon 9 fog-enshrouded launch and landing at Vandenberg

These photos show the June 12 launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California with three Earth-observing satellites for Canada’s Radarsat Constellation Mission.

The 229-foot-tall Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg at 7:17 a.m. PDT (10:17 a.m. EDT; 1417 GMT). Eight minutes later, the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Vandenberg for a propulsive touchdown at Landing Zone 4 around a quarter-mile from the launch pad.

