June 12, 2019
Breaking News

Photos: SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket on the pad at Vandenberg

June 12, 2019 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

These photos show SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, with a previously-flown first stage booster, sitting on its launch pad Tuesday at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California ahead of the scheduled liftoff of the Radarsat Constellation Mission.

The Falcon 9 stands 229 feet (70 meters) tall and is set for liftoff during a 13-minute launch window opening at 10:17 a.m. EDT (7:17 a.m. PDT; 1417 GMT) Wednesday from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg, a military facility around 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

These images were taken Tuesday evening as photographers set up remote cameras near the launch pad on California’s Central Coast.

The Radarsat Constellation Mission is a $900 million project led by the Canadian Space Agency, consisting of three identical spacecraft heading to orbit around 373 miles (600 kilometers) above Earth to survey Canadian territory, maritime waters, ice sheets, forests, crops and cities for at least seven years.

Read our full story for details on the mission.

Credit: SpaceX
The picture was taken by a DigitalGlobe Earth-imaging satellite Tuesday, showing the Falcon 9 rocket vertical at Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg. Credit: Maxar
Credit: Gene Blevins / LA Daily News
Credit: Gene Blevins / LA Daily News
Credit: Gene Blevins / LA Daily News
Credit: Gene Blevins / LA Daily News

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Related Articles

© 1999-2018 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!