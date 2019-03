Photos: Crew Dragon moves in for first docking

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member . If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station took these pictures of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft as it approached for docking Sunday, a day after launching from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The capsule linked up with a docking port on the forward end of the station’s Harmony module at 5:51 a.m. EST (1051 GMT) Sunday, beginning a five-day stay at the orbiting research outpost as part of an unpiloted test flight before crews strap into the spacecraft for a ride into low Earth orbit later this year.

These images show the Crew Dragon’s final approach to the station, its open nose cone revealing a hatch and docking mechanism.

