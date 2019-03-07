Photos: Crew Dragon moves in for first docking

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station took these pictures of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft as it approached for docking Sunday, a day after launching from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The capsule linked up with a docking port on the forward end of the station’s Harmony module at 5:51 a.m. EST (1051 GMT) Sunday, beginning a five-day stay at the orbiting research outpost as part of an unpiloted test flight before crews strap into the spacecraft for a ride into low Earth orbit later this year.

These images show the Crew Dragon’s final approach to the station, its open nose cone revealing a hatch and docking mechanism.

