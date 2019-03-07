March 8, 2019
Photos: Crew Dragon moves in for first docking

March 7, 2019 Stephen Clark

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station took these pictures of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft as it approached for docking Sunday, a day after launching from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The capsule linked up with a docking port on the forward end of the station’s Harmony module at 5:51 a.m. EST (1051 GMT) Sunday, beginning a five-day stay at the orbiting research outpost as part of an unpiloted test flight before crews strap into the spacecraft for a ride into low Earth orbit later this year.

These images show the Crew Dragon’s final approach to the station, its open nose cone revealing a hatch and docking mechanism.

Credit: NASA
Credit: NASA
Credit: NASA
Credit: NASA
Credit: NASA
Credit: NASA
Credit: NASA
Credit: NASA

