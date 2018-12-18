December 18, 2018
Live coverage: Soyuz launch with French spy satellite delayed to Wednesday

December 18, 2018 Stephen Clark

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Soyuz rocket from French Guiana with the CSO 1 optical surveillance satellite for the French military. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

Arianespace’s live video stream begins at 1617 GMT (11:17 a.m. EST) and will be available here.
