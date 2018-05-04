Launch timeline for Atlas 5’s mission with InSight

A United Launch Atlas 5 rocket is set to dispatch NASA’s InSight lander toward Mars, kicking off an interplanetary journey from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The 188-foot-tall (57-meter) rocket, propelled by an RD-180 main engine, is set for liftoff during a two-hour launch window Saturday that opens at 4:05 a.m. EDT (7:05 a.m. EDT; 1105 GMT).

The InSight mission will be the 78th flight of an Atlas 5 rocket, and the fourth Atlas 5 launch of 2018.

The Atlas 5 rocket will lift off from Space Launch Complex 3-East at Vandenberg Air Force Base, flying in the “401” configuration with no solid rocket boosters and a four-meter-diameter payload fairing.

T+0:00:01.1: Liftoff

T+0:01:17.8: Mach 1

T+0:01:26.9: Max-Q

T+0:04:04.3: Booster Engine Cutoff

T+0:04:10.3: Stage Separation

T+0:04:20.3: Centaur Ignition 1

T+0:04:28.3: Payload Fairing Jettison

T+0:13:16.2: Centaur Cutoff 1

T+1:18:56.9: Centaur Ignition 2

T+1:24:19.8: Centaur Cutoff 2

T+1:33:19.8: InSight Separation

T+1:33:53.8: MarCO-A Separation

T+1:34:41.8: MarCO-B Separation

