TESS launch replay from launch pad camera

A launch pad camera captures the launch of the Falcon 9 and NASA’s exoplanet hunting space telescope TESS. The rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral’s Launch Complex 40 on April 18 at 6:51 pm EDT (2251 GMT).
Video: NASA/SpaceX.
