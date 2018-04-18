April 19, 2018
Breaking News

TESS launch replay from launch pad camera

April 18, 2018 Spaceflight Now

A launch pad camera captures the launch of the Falcon 9 and NASA’s exoplanet hunting space telescope TESS. The rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral’s Launch Complex 40 on April 18 at 6:51 pm EDT (2251 GMT).

Video: NASA/SpaceX.

