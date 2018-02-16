Watch live: Astronauts begin spacewalk to complete robot arm work

STORY WRITTEN FOR CBS NEWS & USED WITH PERMISSION

Astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Japanese crewmate Norishige Kanai floated outside the International Space Station early Friday to reposition two robot arm grapple mechanisms following repair work last month.

Floating in the Quest airlock, Vande Hei and Kanai switched their spacesuits to battery power at 7 a.m. EST (GMT-5), officially kicking off a planned six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk. After opening the airlock’s hatch and rigging safety tethers, they made their way outside as the station passed 250 miles above northern South America.

For identification, Vande Hei, call sign EV1, is wearing a suit with red stripes and using helmet camera 18 while Kanai, EV2, is wearing an unmarked suit equipped with helmetcam 17.

The spacewalk is the third over the past four months devoted to overhauling the station’s robot arm.

Each end of the arm is equipped with a complex grapple mechanism, known as a latching end effector, or LEE, that uses motorized snares to lock onto anchor fittings and plug into power, data and video connectors.

The arm can move end over end like an inchworm, anchoring itself to powered fittings around the U.S. segment of the station, or it can mount itself on a mobile transporter that can carry the arm to work sites along the lab’s main power truss.

The arm is critical to station operations. It is routinely used to move spacewalking astronauts and components about the station’s exterior and it is required to capture visiting U.S. cargo ships, pulling them in for berthing and later releasing them from the station.

The arm was launched to the station aboard a space shuttle in 2001 and several years ago, engineers noticed signs of wear and tear in both LEE mechanisms. During two spacewalks in 2015, astronauts lubricated the internal snare mechanisms to reduce friction, extending the useful life of both grapple fittings. But engineers knew the units would eventually need to be replaced.

Last October, Vande Hei and Randy Bresnik replaced one aging grapple mechanism — LEE-A — and during an outing last month, Vande Hei and Scott Tingle replaced LEE-B with a spare that was launched in 2009.

The degraded LEE-A was temporarily stowed on a powered anchor fitting known as a POA on the station’s mobile transporter. During Friday’s spacewalk, Vande Hei and Kanai planned to detach it and haul the mechanism back to the airlock.

It will eventually be returned to Earth aboard a SpaceX Dragon cargo ship, refurbished and re-launched. Another spare LEE currently is awaiting launch.

The still-functional LEE-B mechanism that was removed last month was temporarily mounted on an external storage platform. Vande Hei and Kanai planned to move it up to the mobile transporter where it will be mounted in place of LEE-A for use as needed in the future to hold components in place.

“Worth noting, these original Canadarm 2 LEEs both comfortably exceeded their design expectation, lasted years longer than we thought they were going to,” said Tim Braithwaite, a Canadian Space Agency liaison officer at NASA. “So we’re really pleased with that.”

Friday’s spacewalk is the 208th devoted to station assembly and maintenance since 1998, the first of up to 12 U.S. and Russian EVAs planned for 2018, the fourth for Vande Hei and the first for Kanai, who is the fourth Japanese astronaut to walk in space.