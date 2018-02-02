Watch live: Russian spacewalkers set to upgrade station high-gain antenna

Russian cosmonauts Alexander Misurkin and Anton Shkaplerov began a spacewalk Friday to install an upgraded electronics box on a high-gain communications antenna outside the International Space Station’s Zvezda service module.

The spacewalking duo opened the hatch to the Russian Pirs airlock at 1535 GMT (10:35 a.m. EST) Friday to begin the planned six-and-a-half hour excursion.

Wearing Orlan spacesuits, Misurkin and Schkaplerov will head for a worksite at the aft end of the Zvezda service module, near the command post’s rear docking port. That location is home to the Lira high-gain antenna used to transmit data between the station’s Russian segment and Russian ground controllers near Moscow.

The cosmonauts will remove numerous electrical connectors, transmission lines and bolts to disengage an old electronics box on the antenna, which will be folded into its stowed position and was not intended to be serviced in orbit. The two spacewalkers will then install a new, upgraded electronics package to enable wideband communications through the Lira antenna via Russia’s Luch satellite data relay network.

The Lira antenna and its old electronics system launched with the Zvezda service module in July 2000. But Russia’s Luch satellite fleet, similar to NASA’s Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System, was in disrepair and unable to provide message relay services to the space station.

Russia launched three new Luch satellites between 2011 and 2014 with S-band and Ku-band communications capability, but the electronics equipment on the station’s Lira antenna was outdated and in need of an upgrade to be fully compatible with the Luch spacecraft.

Russian ground controllers currently keep in contact with the space station’s Russian segment through a patchwork of ground stations or via NASA’s satellite relay network.

Misurkin and Shaplerov will release the old Lira electronics box, with a mass of approximately 60 pounds (27 kilograms), on a retrograde trajectory behind the space station’s Zvezda module. Engineers say the box will not present a hazard to the space station, and it is expected to burn up when it re-enters the atmosphere.

Friday’s spacewalk is the fourth for Misurkin, who logged 20 hours and 1 minute of spacewalking time on three previous excursions outside the International Space Station. Shkaplerov is on his second spacewalk after spending 6 hours, 15 minutes, outside the research complex on a single EVA in 2012.

Both cosmonauts will wear Orlan spacesuits with blue markings, and Misurkin carries a helmet camera marked with a No. 20. Shkaplerov’s helmet camera is No. 18.

If time permits, the cosmonauts could complete several secondary tasks on Friday’s spacewalk, including a photographic survey of the Russian segment’s exterior and the retrieval of experiment samples. Before re-entering the Pirs airlock at the end of the spacewalk, Misurkin and Shkaplerov will wipe down each other’s spacesuits with towels that will also be jettisoned overboard.

