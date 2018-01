Live coverage of the countdown and launch of an Atlas 5 rocket with the U.S. Air Force’s SBIRS GEO Flight 4 missile warning satellite. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

United Launch Alliance’s live video webcast of the Atlas 5 launch will begin at 7:32 p.m. EST on Jan. 18 (0032 GMT on Jan. 19). Check this page closer to launch for ULA’s live video and our detailed countdown and flight commentary.