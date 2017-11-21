November 23, 2017
Photos: Delta 2 climbs into the night from Vandenberg Air Force Base

November 21, 2017 Stephen Clark

Launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base on California’s Central Coast on its third try, United Launch Alliance’s Delta 2 rocket lifted off Saturday with NOAA’s JPSS 1 polar-orbiting weather satellite.

It was the 154th and second-to-last flight of a Delta 2 rocket, the workhorse for NASA’s interplanetary exploration program, climate and weather satellites, and a host of commercial and military missions in the 1990s and 2000s.

The 128-foot-tall (39-meter) Delta 2 rocket took off at 1:47 a.m. PST (4:47 a.m. EST; 0947 GMT) Saturday from Space Launch Complex 2-West at Vandenberg.

The Delta 2 rocket streaks downrange from Vandenberg Air Force Base in this long exposure photo from the press viewing site. Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now

