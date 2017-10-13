Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Rockot launcher with Europe’s Sentinel 5P environmental monitoring satellite. Text updates will appear automatically below; there is no need to reload the page. Follow us on Twitter.
Live coverage: European environmental satellite launches from Russia
Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Rockot launcher with Europe’s Sentinel 5P environmental monitoring satellite. Text updates will appear automatically below; there is no need to reload the page. Follow us on Twitter.