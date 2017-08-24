Falcon 9 launch timeline with Formosat 5

Follow the key events of the Falcon 9 rocket’s ascent to orbit with the Formosat 5 Earth observation satellite for Taiwan’s National Space Organization.
The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket will lift off Saturday at 11:50 a.m. PDT (2:50 p.m. EDT; 1850 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
Data source: SpaceX
T-0:00:00: Liftoff
T+0:01:09: Max-Q
T+0:02:28: MECO
T+0:02:32: Stage 1 Separation
T+0:02:39: Stage 2 Ignition
T+0:02:53: Fairing Jettison
T+0:08:45: Stage 1 Entry Burn
T+0:09:17: SECO 1
T+0:10:47: Stage 1 Landing
T+0:11:18: Formosat 5 Separation
