Falcon 9 launch timeline with Formosat 5

Follow the key events of the Falcon 9 rocket’s ascent to orbit with the Formosat 5 Earth observation satellite for Taiwan’s National Space Organization.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket will lift off Saturday at 11:50 a.m. PDT (2:50 p.m. EDT; 1850 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Data source: SpaceX

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:09: Max-Q

T+0:02:28: MECO

T+0:02:32: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:39: Stage 2 Ignition

T+0:02:53: Fairing Jettison

T+0:08:45: Stage 1 Entry Burn

T+0:09:17: SECO 1

T+0:10:47: Stage 1 Landing

T+0:11:18: Formosat 5 Separation

