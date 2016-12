Apollo 8

A Christmas Eve reading from the book of Genesis by the Apollo 8 astronauts — commander Frank Borman, lunar module pilot Bill Anders and command module pilot Jim Lovell — from lunar orbit in 1968.



International Space Station

A holiday message from members of the Expedition 50 crew — Shane Kimbrbugh, Peggy Whitson and Thomas Pesquet — currently living and working aboard the International Space Station in Earth orbit.