SpaceX scrubs crucial 10th test flight of Starship

Update Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. EDT: SpaceX scrubbed the launch attempt due to a ground systems issue.

Original story below:

Watch live as a Super Heavy booster and Starship launch on a crucial test flight for SpaceX’s fully reusable rocket. This tenth test flight follows three consecutive failures of the Starship upper stage in-flight and an explosion on the test stand.

Liftoff of the 10th fully integrated Starship from SpaceX’s Starbase facility at Boca Chica Beach, in Texas, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CDT / 7:30 p.m. EDT / 2330 UTC on Sunday, Aug. 24.

Like on flight 9, the Super Heavy booster will not return for a catch by the launch tower but will instead aim for a hard splashdown off-shore to allow for more testing.