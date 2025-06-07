Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 26 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX is preparing to launch its 70th Falcon 9 rocket launch of the year on Sunday morning. Onboard are 26 Starlink V2 Mini satellites, which will be deployed into low Earth orbit.

Teams are targeting the liftoff of the Starlink 15-8 mission from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base at 6:34 a.m. PDT (9:34 a.m. EDT, 1334 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

SpaceX will use the Falcon 9 first stage booster, tail number B1088, to launch this mission, which will launch for a seventh time. Its previous missions include NASA’s SPHEREx, Transporter-12 and two mission for the National Reconnaissance Office.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, it will target a landing on the droneship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ If successful, this will be the 135th landing on this vessel and the 459th booster landing to date.