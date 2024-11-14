Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 24 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is preparing to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station moments after sunrise.

The Starlink 6-68 mission will add 24 more Starlink V2 Mini satellites to the rapidly expanding satellite internet constellation in low Earth orbit. Liftoff from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is set for 5:33 a.m. EST (1033 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

Coming into this launch opportunity, the 45th Weather Squadron said there should be an 85 percent chance of favorable weather at liftoff. Meteorologists are tracking cumulus clouds and thick clouds as potential watch items.

“A front will approach the Spaceport from the north on Thursday, with conditions trending drier and only a small possibility of an isolated shower Thursday morning,” launch weather officers wrote. “High pressure across the Northeast and the approaching front will create breezy conditions Thursday, with gusts around 20 mph possible. Additionally, a layer of mid-level clouds may linger across the area Thursday morning.”

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, tail number B1076 in the SpaceX fleet, will launch for an 18th time. It’s previous flights included Ovzon-3, Intelsat 40e, CRS-26 and nine Starlink satellites.

Less than eight minutes after liftoff, B1076 will land on the SpaceX droneship, ‘Just Read the Instructions.’ If successful, this will mark the 97th booster landing on JRTI and the 368th booster landing to date.