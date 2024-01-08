The first Vulcan rocket launches commercial moon lander from Cape Canaveral

January 8, 2024 Spaceflight Now

Watch live coverage as the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket will launches on its inaugural flight with the Peregrine commercial robotic lunar lander for Astrobotic. Peregrine will carry multiple experiments, scientific instruments, and tech demo payloads for NASA and other customers.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is scheduled for 2:18 a.m. EST (0718 UTC) at the opening of a 45-minute launch window.

  2. Thanks for the excellent coverage.
    As Tony Bruno says, it’s an upgraded Atlas 5. But there’s a lot of new stuff in the launcher. Hope it goes well. The DSN station in Canberra, Australia, will be tracking.
    Richard Tonkin
    Melbourne
    Australia.

  3. No one does launch coverage better than Spaceflight Now.Com. Great to hear this team together this morning. I wish I was with you gents!

  9. Your “live” launch coverage is far from live. As I was watching from Port Saint Lucie, I could see the Vulcan Centaur in the sky when your countdown clock indicated 3:15 to go before launch. What’s up with delayed coverage?

  13. Beautiful launch…Congratulations! ULA!

    Maybe someone should proofread the Chyron before broadcasting post launch coverage.

  17. Can’t wait for the next Vulcan launch. Dreamchaser One to the ISS, supply and lands on a runway. Atlas will launch Starliner before then. Japan almost ready to launch an upgraded HTV to the station!
    Let’s keep the ISS alive! Axiom counting on it.
    Centaur engine burn two, Ad Astra!

