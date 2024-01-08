The first Vulcan rocket launches commercial moon lander from Cape Canaveral

Watch live coverage as the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket will launches on its inaugural flight with the Peregrine commercial robotic lunar lander for Astrobotic. Peregrine will carry multiple experiments, scientific instruments, and tech demo payloads for NASA and other customers.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is scheduled for 2:18 a.m. EST (0718 UTC) at the opening of a 45-minute launch window.