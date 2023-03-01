Crew-6 mission timeline

The timeline below covers major vehicle and crew activities during the Crew-5 countdown and rendezvous with the International Space Station. All times assume liftoff of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 12:34:14 a.m. EST (1534:14 GMT) on March 2. All times in Eastern Standard Time (GMT-5).

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1