Video: Interview with Howard Hu, NASA’s Orion program manager

Howard Hu manages NASA’s Orion program, overseeing developing and operations for the space agency’s new deep space crew capsule. We spoke with Hu before the rollout of the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft for the Artemis 1 mission’s wet dress rehearsal.

Hu discussed the Orion spacecraft’s role in the wet dress rehearsal, outlined the goals of the Artemis 1 test flight, and provided an update on preparations of Orion vehicles for future Artemis missions, including the Artemis 2 flight that will carry astronauts around the moon.

