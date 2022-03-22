March 23, 2022
Breaking News

Video: Interview with Howard Hu, NASA’s Orion program manager

March 22, 2022 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Howard Hu manages NASA’s Orion program, overseeing developing and operations for the space agency’s new deep space crew capsule. We spoke with Hu before the rollout of the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft for the Artemis 1 mission’s wet dress rehearsal.

Hu discussed the Orion spacecraft’s role in the wet dress rehearsal, outlined the goals of the Artemis 1 test flight, and provided an update on preparations of Orion vehicles for future Artemis missions, including the Artemis 2 flight that will carry astronauts around the moon.

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

© 1999-2021 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Spaceflight Now