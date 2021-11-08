Live coverage: Station crew returning home after nearly 200 days in orbit

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
Live coverage of the undocking, re-entry and splashdown of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft with astronauts Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, Akihiko Hoshide, and Thomas Pesquet. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NASA TV’s live coverage of hatch closure, undocking, and splashdown begins at 11:45 a.m. EST (1645 GMT).
