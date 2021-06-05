Live coverage: SpaceX launches satellite for SiriusXM

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida with the SXM 8 radio broadcasting satellite for SiriusXM. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

SFN Live SpaceX webcast SpaceX mission audio

SpaceX’s live video webcast begins around 15 minutes prior to launch, and will be available on this page.