June 3, 2021
Live coverage: SpaceX readies space station cargo ship for launch Thursday

June 3, 2021 Stephen Clark

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral with SpaceX’s 22nd operational Dragon resupply flight to the International Space Station. This is the second flight of SpaceX’s upgraded Cargo Dragon vehicle. Text updates will appear automatically below; there is no need to reload the page. Follow us on Twitter.

